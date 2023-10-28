Texas Rangers fans can look forward to some special moments in Saturday night’s Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field.

The game is sold out with more than 42,000 fans expected to attend the game. Even more will be joining in on the festivities in the surrounding area.

If you’re one of those fans, here’s what you need to know before heading to the ballpark.

When does the World Series start?

First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:03 p.m.

Parking at Globe Life Field

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m.

When do the gates open at Globe Life Field?

Gates to the ballpark will open at 4 p.m.

Who is throwing out the first pitch of Game 2 of the World Series?

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre will throw out the first pitch in Game Two on Saturday.

Baseball Hall of Famer and Rangers great Fergie Jenkins will catch the first pitch.

Who is singing the National Anthem for Game 1 of the World Series?

On Saturday, Pearle Peterson will perform the anthem.

Peterson, a high school senior from Sequim, Washington, is the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Talent Performer.

The 18-year-old has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club for 11 years.

Globe Life Field Bag Policy

Bags equal to or smaller than 16"x 16" x 8" are allowed into Globe Life Field. No backpacks are permitted except for single-compartment drawstring bags. Additionally, coolers of any kind are prohibited. Bags that meet the 16" x 16" x 8" size do not have to be clear.

Exceptions are for those bags carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants or young children. Working media may carry backpacks after the bags gone through the security screening at the media entrance.

Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear quart-sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.