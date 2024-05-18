Fort Worth shooting: Police investigating homicide

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide in the southern part of the city.

On Saturday, officers were called to an area on E. Seminary Drive, not far from I-35W, for a person that a 911 caller thought was unconscious.

Officers found the person was dead with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police say they are working to learn about the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The victim's name and age have not been released.



