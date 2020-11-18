Texas-Kansas postponed to December 12 due to COVID-19 issues with Jayhawks

article

No. 22 Texas' game at Kansas scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to December 12 due to COVID-19 issues with the Jayhawks.

Kansas officials said they cannot meet the Big 12's roster limits for a position group due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19-related issues.

The game is just the second Big 12 Conference game to be postponed this season because of the coronavirus, but the 13th across the country this week in major college football.

The Big 12 set rules ahead of the season that each team must have 53 healthy players to play, including at least seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback.

The Longhorns were coming off a bye week, but will now have two weeks between games.

Oklahoma State at Baylor, which was postponed in mid-October when Baylor temporarily suspended football operations after several positive test results for COVID-19, will also be played Dec. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

