14-year-old Lewisville ISD student killed crossing the street

article

The Brief A 14-year-old freshman student from Lewisville ISD's Marcus Ninth Grade Campus died after being hit by a pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred near Marcus High School in Flower Mound at the intersection of Valley Ridge Boulevard and Browning Drive. Police have not yet released the victim's name or stated whether the driver will face charges.



A freshman student in the Lewisville Independent School District died after being struck by a pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Flower Mound police said it happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Ridge Boulevard and Browning Drive, which is not far from Marcus High School

A Chevy pickup was stopped at the stop sign. The 60-year-old driver struck the 14-year-old girl as she began crossing the street.

The driver was not hurt and remained at the scene until police arrived.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Lewisville ISD confirmed the victim was a student from the Marcus Ninth Grade Campus.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a Marcus 9th Grade Campus student was killed today in an auto pedestrian accident off campus. Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be sharing further personal information. Our crisis counseling team is available to support students and staff as they process this news," the district said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police have not said whether the driver will face charges.