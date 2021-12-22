Texas A&M dropping out of Gator Bowl due to COVID-19, season-ending injuries

article

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our sports world once again, as Texas A&M confirms its football team is not on the roster for the upcoming Gator Bowl.

A&M University tweeted Wednesday in addition to "COVID-19 issues within the program," season-ending sports injuries played a factor in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

Aggie Coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement released by the University the situation "is unfortunate."

The game was slated for December 31, 2021.