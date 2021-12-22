Expand / Collapse search

Texas A&M dropping out of Gator Bowl due to COVID-19, season-ending injuries

By FOX 26 Staff and Mark Berman
Published 
Texas A&M Aggies
FOX 26 Houston
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 30 Texas A&M at LSU article

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 30: A Texas A&M helmet rests on the sideline during a game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies on November 30, 2019, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire v

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our sports world once again, as Texas A&M confirms its football team is not on the roster for the upcoming Gator Bowl. 

A&M University tweeted Wednesday in addition to "COVID-19 issues within the program," season-ending sports injuries played a factor in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. 

Aggie Coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement released by the University the situation "is unfortunate." 

The game was slated for December 31, 2021. 