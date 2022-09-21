TCU's Sonny Dykes to face old team in Saturday’s Battle for the Iron Skillet

article

TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes faces his former team for the first time Saturday.

The Horned Frogs will play the SMU Mustangs for the 101st Battle for the Iron Skillet.

This year's rivalry game takes place at Ford Stadium in University Park.

TCU cruises by Colorado 38-13 to kick off Sonny Dykes era

Dykes knows most of the crowd will be against him.

"Oh, I don’t care. I mean, that kind of stuff, they booed us at Chicago. They’ll boo us when we go to Kansas in two weeks. I mean, that’s… I’m sure they’ll boo us on Saturday. There was a time when I noticed those kinds of things, but that’s been 15, 16 years ago," he said.

TCU is 2-0 and SMU is 2-1.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.