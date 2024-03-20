TCU prepares to face Utah State in NCAA men's basketball tournament

article

The TCU men’s basketball team is hoping to break some brackets as it gets ready for its first game in the NCAA tournament.

Head Coach Jamie Dixon has the Horned Frogs in the big dance for the third straight year.

TCU has won a game in each of the last two tournaments.

The Frogs will play Utah State on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Coach Dixon called that matchup a unique challenge.

"One of the things with the tournament is you want to be, you want to get stuff in. You want to practice but at the same time, you don't want to overwork them. You're all excited when you find out where you are on that Sunday. Ad you want to play, and you want to get ready. And now we're not playing until Friday and the late game on Friday, so, there's time, there's time. But yet, there's things we've got to get done," he said.

If the Frogs win Friday, they’ll likely play one-seed Purdue in the Round of 32.