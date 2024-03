article

The TCU Horned Frogs were chosen as the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

They will take on Utah State in the first round.

TCU’s first game will be in Indianapolis on Friday.

This is the third straight appearances in the tournament for TCU.

The Horned Frogs are 21-12 so far this season.