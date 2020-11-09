Steelers player tests positive following game vs the Cowboys

article

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a higher level of COVID-19 protocols after learning a Pittsburgh Steelers player tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.

Tuesday is an off day for the Cowboys, but they have canceled the practice which was scheduled for Wednesday.

The Steelers played and beat the Cowboys Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

In a statement, the Steelers said the player immediately self-quarantined.

The player has been identified as backup Steelers tight end #89 Vance McDonald. He was on the field for about 20 plays Sunday on offense and special teams.