State Fair Classic won't be played at Cotton Bowl because of weather damage

A college football game traditionally played at the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair of Texas will be played at a new venue this year.

Globe Life Park will host the State Fair Classic between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M.

The game was postponed until this month because of the pandemic.

The recent winter storm caused some problems at the Cotton Bowl and organizers said there wouldn’t be enough time to get the stadium ready.

The game at Globe Life Park will be on March 13.

All tickets from the original matchup will be honored.