Stars, Mavericks settle legal fight over control of American Airlines Center

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars announced on Monday the resolution of a legal battle over control of the American Airlines Center, where both teams currently play. The two teams will continue to play their home games at the arena through 2031, after which the Stars and Mavs will likely leave for new arenas in Plano and Far North Dallas respectively. The Mavs and Stars had been embroiled in litigation over the arena since last October after breach-of-contract allegations, renovation disputes and hypocrisy claims.



The Mavs and Stars announced the end of their fight over control of the American Airlines Center, and the co-tenants will remain at the arena until at least 2031.

The news comes as both teams have announced their exit from downtown Dallas in the coming years.

American Airlines Center lawsuit settled

What we know:

The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars released a joint statement on Monday confirming an agreement that resolves "outstanding matters between the two organizations."

The release states the teams will continue to play their home games at the American Airlines Center through 2030-31, which coincides with the end of their leases at the arena in Victory Park.

What they're saying:

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert released the following statement after the joint announcement:

"We are pleased to hear that an agreement has been reached. As we plan for the future of downtown and our sports and entertainment district, this agreement is an important step, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with both organizations as we work to strengthen their long-term future in our city."

Stars, Mavs in court

The backstory:

Both teams have operated as partners in the American Airlines Center since it opened in 2001, splitting management and event revenues through the Center Operating Company.

A feud over control of the arena led to the Mavericks filing a lawsuit against the Stars in October 2025, with the Mavs alleging the Stars breached their arena agreements by moving their team headquarters to Frisco in 2003.

The team's lawsuit also stated the Stars refused to acknowledge a change in control after the Mavericks enforced a buyout clause in 2024 after the Stars refused to participate in arena upgrades.

The Stars countered with claims that the Mavericks were engaging in a "hostile takeover" of the arena. Filings argued the breach-of-contract case was settled during the Stars' 2011 bankruptcy hearings.

Attorneys for the Stars also pointed to hypocrisy in the Mavs' claims after Dallas Sports Group LLC, the Mavs' ownership group, designed Las Vegas as the team's corporate headquarters.

Future Mavs, Stars arenas

What's next:

Both teams' leases at the American Airlines Center end in 2031, and by then, both the Mavericks and Stars are expected to leave for new homes.

The Mavericks announced in early June they would pursue building a new arena and entertainment district in Far North Dallas at the former Valley View Mall site.

The announcement hasn't come without controversy. Former Mavericks majority owner and current minority owner Mark Cuban is considering legal action to prevent the proposed move.

One day after the Mavs' announcement, the Stars shared their intent to build a new arena in Plano at the site where The Shops at Willow Bend Mall currently stands.

Plano City Council recently called for a special election in November to allow Plano residents to vote on a venue tax that would go towards building the team's proposed arena.

The Stars begin their upcoming regular season on October 2 against the St. Louis Blues on Friday, Oct. 2 at the American Airlines Center. The Mavs begin their season on Wednesday, Oct. 21 on the road against the Houston Rockets, before playing their first home game on Saturday, Oct. 24 against the San Antonio Spurs.