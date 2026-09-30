In leaked audio, Ken Paxton says Trump convention dropped Republican polling numbers

The Brief In leaked audio from a private D.C. fundraiser obtained by the New York Times, Texas AG and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton admitted Donald Trump's midterm convention "dropped" candidates' polling numbers. Paxton’s campaign dismissed the report as "manipulated nonsense," releasing an internal poll showing him ahead by 3 points and emphasizing he will appear alongside Trump in Denton this week. The revelation comes amid a dead-heat U.S. Senate race between Paxton and Democrat James Talarico as Republicans fight to maintain their decades-long streak in Texas.



Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton told a private fundraiser that President Donald Trump's midterm convention hurt the party's candidates, according to leaked audio from the event.

The audio obtained by the New York Times comes from a fundraiser that took place in Washington last week and was attended by around a dozen people.

What they're saying:

On the recording, someone asks: "Do you feel like he's a little bit of a drag?" It is not clear from the audio who the person is referencing.

"So, to be honest with you, the numbers – when we did the convention – it dropped our numbers. Everybody's numbers dropped. Right now, yeah, not good," Paxton can be heard saying.

Paxton's attendance was confirmed to The Times by multiple people. Two of those people said they remembered Paxton being asked and one remembered his response about the negative consequences of the convention.

The Times reported that the person who recorded the audio opposed Paxton's campaign and was not named because the audio came from a private event.

The other side:

Paxton senior advisor Nick Maddux said "this is more manipulated nonsense from the New York Times to create a story that doesn't exist."

"Our latest poll from the last week has Ken Paxton leading by three points, and every serious pollster will tell you that our numbers have improved since early September," Maddux said. "Ken Paxton is going to win this race, and he looks forward to closing strong alongside President Trump including when he comes to Texas this week."

The Paxton campaign released a poll from Pulse Decision Science on Tuesday afternoon that shows Paxton leading the Senate race by three points, 48% to 45%.

Maddux said Paxton would be with the president on Thursday when he visits a Peterbilt Motors facility in Denton, Texas.

Trump takes jabs at Paxton during convention

Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general and Republican US Senate candidate, during the first day of the Republican Midterm Convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. November's midterm elections will hing Expand

Dig deeper:

Paxton spoke on night one of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas. He took the opportunity to promote his record of litigation against the Biden administration and seemingly acknowledged the fight at hand with Democrat James Talarico.

"I need your prayers, your votes and your support," Paxton said at the convention. "If we lose Texas, we lose the common sense revolution."

Later that night and again on the second night, Trump poked fun at Paxton's appearance before calling him "the greatest attorney general in the history of our country."

Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton laughs after President Donald Trump pokes fun at Paxton's appearance during the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

"He may not dress right. He may not talk exactly perfectly, and he may not be the best-looking guy you've ever seen, but you know what he is? He's the greatest attorney general in America, and he deserves to be your next senator," Trump said on the first night of the convention.

Trump endorsed Paxton over incumbent Sen. Cornyn

Paxton is in the middle of a contentious and close Senate race with Talarico. Most recent polling has shown Talarico with a lead in the race. Democrats are looking to win a statewide election for the first time in more than 30 years.

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Paxton defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary after the contest went to a runoff and Trump endorsed the attorney general.

The attorney general has positioned himself as one of Trump's most loyal allies.

"In Washington, Ken Paxton will champion President Trump’s legislative priorities," Paxton's campaign website reads next to a photo of him and the president.