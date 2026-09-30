Trackdown: Dallas police search for drive-by shooter who killed single mother

The Brief A drive-by shooting at the Estelle Village Apartments ("The Pinks") in Oak Cliff left 25-year-old Zariea Brown dead and five others injured after over 60 shots were fired. Dallas police believe the shooting was gang-related and targeted a young "gangster wannabe," confirming that Brown was not the intended target. Police have footage of the suspect's maroon Dodge Charger but haven’t been able to identify the shooter. They are urging anyone with information to contact Det. Billings at 214-283-4805.



Dallas police need help tracking down the drive-by shooter who injured five people and killed a young mother at an Oak Cliff apartment complex known as "The Pinks."

The Pinks Drive-By Shooter

What we know:

The shooting happened on Sept. 12 at the Estelle Village Apartments. It’s a complex that people in the neighborhood commonly refer to as "The Pinks."

According to Det. Brewster Billings with the Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit, there was a large group of people hanging out and partying outside the complex because the weather was nice.

Then a maroon Dodge Charger drove by and opened fire, striking six people.

"We’re talking in excess of 60 shots fired," Det. Billings said.

The shooting cost 25-year-old Zariea Brown her life. She was a single mother with a young daughter.

What they're saying:

"This is a travesty. There’s no reason for it," the detective said. "And the culprits, the suspects in this have no respect for human life. They need to be taken off the street."

Dig deeper:

Police have video of the drive-by shooter and his maroon Dodge Charger.

"We have video of the vehicle driving by shooting, as well as the vehicle on a side street prior to the shooting," Det. Billings said. "The shooter is hanging out of the vehicle when he opens fire. It’s from a distance. You can’t make out a face or anything. But I think if you know these people, you’re going to know who is involved."

Detectives also people someone knows who the shooter is because people on the streets talk.

"The streets talk. And we know that Miss Brown was not the intended target of this shooting. We believe this is gang related and the target was a young gangster wannabe out here. And we believe that he was the target," Billings said.

What you can do:

Dallas police need someone who has direct knowledge of who was in the maroon Charger to come forward.

Tipsters can contact Det. Billings directly at 214-283-4805 or by emailing brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.

Featured article

FOX 4’s Trackdown

You can watch Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series every Wednesday on FOX 4. Episodes are also posted weekly online, on YouTube and on FOX Local.

FOX 4 viewers have now helped to make more than 238 arrests.