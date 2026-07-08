Mark Cuban considers lawsuit against new Mavericks owner amid public power struggle

The Brief Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban has filed a petition that could signal his intent to file a lawsuit against the Dumonts, the Mavs' majority owners. Cuban's petition claims he was left out of negotiations involving the Mavericks' planned move to a new arena in Far North Dallas. The petition also states Cuban was promised oversight of basketball operations after selling the team, but has had little say over personnel moves.



Amid a very public power dispute, Mark Cuban could be considering legal action against the Dallas Mavericks' owner over his role with the team.

Mark Cuban files petition

Mark Cuban (L) and Patrick Dumont (R)

What we know:

Companies belonging to Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban have filed a Rule 202 petition, according to Dallas court documents.

The petition, first reported by Mike Fisher of mavsroundtable.com, asks for information regarding "the financing of a new Dallas Mavericks arena at Valley View and the exploration and identification of locations for the new arena, among other things."

No lawsuit has officially been filed, but Rule 202 petitions are often precursors to official legal action.

Mavs power struggle

Dig deeper:

The petition comes as Cuban is engaged in a public power struggle with the Mavs' current majority owner, Patrick Dumont.

Cuban's petition claims he was left out of negotiations involving the Mavericks' planned move to a new arena in Far North Dallas at the former Valley View Mall site, despite having a 27% stake in the team.

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The petition also claims Cuban was promised, through a handshake agreement, control over basketball operations with the Mavericks after selling the team.

That apparently did not happen. Cuban has been critical of Mavericks moves, such as the Luka Dončić trade in Feb. 2025, since selling majority control of the franchise.

What's next:

The petition is an exploratory one, and no lawsuit has yet been filed.

Both Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks have not returned requests for comment to FOX 4.