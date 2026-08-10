Dallas Stars choose firm to design new arena in Plano

The Brief The Dallas Stars have chosen design firm HNTB to create their future arena in Plano. HNTB has previously worked with NBA and NFL franchises in recent years to build state-of-the-art new arenas. The Stars announced their intent to move to a new arena in Plano in June, with the team planning to leave downtown Dallas by 2031.



The Dallas Stars have taken another step towards building their future home in Plano, hiring a firm to lead the proposed arena's design.

Stars hire arena design firm

Dallas Stars arena rendering

What we know:

The Dallas Stars have selected HNTB as the lead design firm for their planned new arena in Plano, the team announced on Monday.

HNTB will lead the work on the arena, which the team is planning to be the centerpiece of a mixed-use business district at the current site of the Shops at Willow Bend Mall off of the Dallas North Tollway.

The firm has previously worked with NFL and NBA teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Milwaukee Bucks, to build those franchises' new arenas.

Dallas Stars arena rendering

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to officially announce the selection of HNTB," said Tom Gaglardi, Dallas Stars owner, governor and chairman. "The wealth of experience and knowledge that their team brings to the table will allow us to create the best arena in the NHL. Many of the premier facilities in professional and collegiate sports were designed by HNTB, and we are excited to begin the process for our new home in Plano."

"The Dallas Stars have a clear and ambitious vision for a new home that delivers an exceptional experience for fans, players and the broader North Texas community," said Doug Mann, HNTB corporate president and project executive. "HNTB is committed to bringing the full strength of our sports design practice and our deep local presence to create an arena that is authentic to the Stars, built for Texas hockey and positioned to serve the community for generations."

Stars move to Plano

The backstory:

The Stars announced in June they plan on leaving Downtown Dallas to build a new arena in the Plano area.

That same month, Plano City Council approved contributing $700 million to help fund the roughly $1 billion Dallas Stars arena project at the Shops at Willow Bend Mall site.

The council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone near the mall, with tax dollars collected near Willow Bend and the Dallas North Tollway used to back bonds.

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The plans call for a new 18,000-seat arena for the Stars. The city is also considering a 90-acre, year-round sports and entertainment district.

A plan to demolish The Shops at Willow Bend Mall was also approved in June, with demolition plans set to begin in 2027.

In July, Plano held multiple open house events for Plano residents to voice their opinions on Stars' planned arena.

What's next:

Tonight, Plano City Council will vote on calling a special election in November that would allow voters to decide on supporting a special venue tax to fund the Stars' new arena.

That meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.