Dallas Stars choose Plano for new arena, entertainment district

The Brief The Dallas Stars have agreed to build a new arena and entertainment district in Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend site. Plano had previously submitted a letter of intent to the Stars in February to build a $1 billion arena at the mall site. The Stars are the second Dallas-based sports franchise to leave downtown this week; on Monday, the Mavericks announced they would buy land in Far North Dallas for a new arena.



The Dallas Stars plan to build a new arena and entertainment district in Plano, a move that comes one day after their co-tenant at the American Airlines Center announced plans to leave downtown.

Dallas Stars new arena in Plano

What we know:

The Dallas Stars have signed a nonbinding letter of intent with the City of Plano to build a new arena and entertainment district at The Shops at Willow Bend site.

A press release from the team states the project could include "sports, entertainment, retail, dining and public gathering spaces anchored by a future Dallas Stars arena."

The Shops at Willow Bend are located off of W. Park Boulevard at the Dallas North Tollway. It is 17 miles north of the American Airlines Center. Google Maps estimates it would take about 20 minutes to drive to the Shops at Willow Bend from the AAC.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 07: A general view of the Dallas Stars jersey logo during the first period of the game between the Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on January 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Ge Expand

Any plans for a new arena would require approval from Plano City Council. A city council meeting on June 8 will include a public hearing on the Stars' plans for a new arena.

The Shops at Willow Bend is owned by real estate investment firm Centennial, who referred to the Stars' statement when asked for comment.

In February, Plano issued a formal letter of intent to the Stars for a 75-acre site at the Shops at Willow Bend to build a new $1 billion arena and entertainment district.

Stars & Plano statements

What they're saying:

"This project would present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our franchise," Dallas Stars Owner, Governor and Chairman Tom Gaglardi said. "We eagerly await the vote by the Plano City Council and look forward to continuing the conversation to be part of the redevelopment of The Shops at Willow Bend."

"Plano has built a reputation as a city that welcomes world-class partners and community-focused investment," Plano Mayor John Muns said. "The Dallas Stars are an iconic North Texas organization, and we are encouraged by their interest as conversations move forward."

Dallas sports teams leaving downtown

Dig deeper:

The Stars become the second professional sports team in North Texas this week to announce they plan on leaving Downtown Dallas.

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks announced they plan to purchase a 104-acre lot at the former Valley View Mall site in Far North Dallas to build a new arena and entertainment district.

Both teams announcing their moves out of downtown so close to one another gives credence to the bubbling discontent between the American Airlines tenants.

The Stars and Dallas Mavericks have shared the American Airlines Center since it opened in 2001. Both teams' leases at the AAC are expected to expire in 2031.

In October 2025, the Mavericks sued the Stars, arguing the team breached its contract when it moved the team's headquarters to Frisco. The Stars filed a countersuit, arguing the team's corporate and executive offices are still in Dallas. The Stars labeled the move a "hostile takeover" attempt.

A Dallas business court ruled in favor of the Mavericks last month, giving the Mavs the right to buy out the Stars' ownership interests in the AAC and take full control of the arena. The Stars quickly appealed that decision. It is not clear how the recent developments will impact the legal process.