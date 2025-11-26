Dallas Stars flip the script accusing Mavericks of Las Vegas move in latest legal filings

article

The Brief The Dallas Stars filed a strong legal response accusing the Mavericks of hypocrisy and misuse of the law in their fight for control of the American Airlines Center. The Stars claim the entire dispute was resolved during their 2011 bankruptcy and are asking a federal court to block the Mavericks' lawsuit. The Stars counter-accused the Mavericks of breaching their City of Dallas contract by designating Las Vegas as their corporate headquarters.



The Dallas Stars are pushing back hard against the Dallas Mavericks lawsuit, filing court documents that accuse the Dallas Mavericks of hypocrisy and misuse of the law in their bid to take control of the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars fire back

What we know:

Just two weeks after announcing they’ll host the 2027 NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Stars filed a sweeping legal response on Tuesday to the Dallas Mavericks’ lawsuit over control of the American Airlines Center.

The filings accuse the Mavericks of hypocrisy and ask a federal bankruptcy court to block the basketball team’s claims altogether.

2011 bankruptcy resolution

What they're saying:

The Stars’ latest filings, submitted in both the Texas Business Court and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, argue that the Mavericks’ breach-of-contract case was resolved more than a decade ago during the Stars’ 2011 bankruptcy. The team claims that case transferred team assets "free and clear" of any future disputes over the arena partnership.

According to the Stars, both the Mavericks and the City of Dallas were notified of that bankruptcy plan and failed to object.

The Stars now want the Delaware court to reopen the case and enforce its previous rulings, claiming the Mavericks’ current lawsuit violates a federal injunction.

Turning the tables: Mavericks accused of Vegas move

Dig deeper:

The Stars’ attorneys also turned the tables, alleging that the Mavericks’ ownership group, Dallas Sports Group LLC, has violated its contract with the city by designating Las Vegas as the team’s corporate headquarters.

In their filings, the Stars cite public business records showing the Mavericks’ ownership entities are now based in Nevada. A March 18, 2025, filing with the Texas Secretary of State lists Dallas Sports Group, LLC, the company that now owns the Dallas Mavericks, with a principal place of business in Las Vegas.

The Stars also included a 2024 Texas Franchise Tax Public Information Report showing that Dallas Basketball Limited, the Mavericks’ franchise entity, designated Las Vegas as its corporate headquarters.

The Stars argue that these official filings breach the Mavericks’ own franchise agreement with the City of Dallas, which requires the team to maintain its principal corporate offices within city limits, the same clause the Mavericks claim the Stars violated when moving to Frisco in 2003.

"The Mavericks engaged in the very conduct they allege entitles them to take full control of the American Airlines Center," Stars attorney Joshua Sandler said in a statement.

Feud over arena control

The backstory:

The Mavericks sued in October, alleging that the Stars breached their arena agreements by moving team headquarters to Frisco in 2003 and backing out of renovations at the downtown Dallas arena. The Stars call the suit an "attempted hostile takeover" and say their relocation has long been known to, and even accepted by, the Mavericks.

The filings come amid a run of positive publicity for the Stars. On Nov. 3, the NHL announced that the team will host the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium, bringing outdoor professional hockey back to Texas for the first time since the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl.

Expiring leases and venue options

Big picture view:

The dueling lawsuits mark the latest chapter in a deepening feud between Dallas’ two major sports tenants. Both teams’ leases at American Airlines Center expire in 2031, and each has hinted at exploring new venue options.

A jury trial in the Mavericks’ lawsuit is scheduled for January 2026, but the Stars’ bankruptcy motion could shift the arena showdown out of Texas and back into federal court.

Signed "Go Stars!"

What's next:

In a public statement on Tuesday, the Stars assured fans the ongoing dispute will not affect the game-day experience at the American Airlines Center.

"The Mavericks’ lawsuit will not affect their experience attending events at the AAC," the statement concluded reading, "Go Stars."