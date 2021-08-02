Southlake Carroll quarterback to skip senior year, enroll early at Ohio State to profit off NIL

article

A Southlake Carroll quarterback who is the top-ranked player in the country is skipping his senior year of high school and going straight to college.

Quinn Ewers announced Monday he will enroll at Ohio State so he can begin to profit off his Name, Image and Likeness. Texas law currently prevents high schoolers in the state from making money in endorsements.

"This is not just a financial decision; this is about what is best for my football career. At 18, and with one final class about to be completed to earn my high school degree, I feel it’s time to get the jump on my college career that is available to me," Ewers said in a statement on Twitter.

Ewers is the first player to make such a move and college football analysts are wondering if this could be the start of a trend.

The NCAA now allows all of its athletes to profit off endorsements. The change, which went into effect at the start of July, has shaken up the world of college sports.

"I understand many will have their opinions on this matter. But only my loved ones and I know what’s truly best for me and my future. This is not a decision I have made without a lot of thought," Ewers said.

The quarterback said he would have preferred to stay at Carroll H.S. and play his senior season, but said the current ban on endorsements led him to leave early.

Yahoo Sports reported last week that Ewers could make as much as $1 million in endorsements before even playing a game for Ohio State. One of the companies contemplating a deal with Ewers is North Texas-based Holy Kombucha, Yahoo reported.

Ewers helped lead the Dragons to a state runner-up finish in 6A Div. I last season.

