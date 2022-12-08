Sonny Dykes' contract at TCU extended through 2028

article

TCU’s head football coach had quite a day Wednesday.

Sonny Dykes won the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year award. He was also named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

And to top it all off, TCU extended his contract through 2028.

Reports say it will make Dykes one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12.

Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record in his first season in Fort Worth.

TCU will play Michigan on New Year’s Eve in the College Football Playoff.