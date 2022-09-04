Mordecai throws 4 TD passes, SMU routs North Texas 48-10

article

Tanner Mordecai threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns and SMU defeated North Texas 48-10 on Saturday night in Rhett Lashlee's debut as coach of the Mustangs.

Mordecai's first TD pass, 51 yards to Jordan Kerley gave the Mustangs a 24-3 lead in the second quarter and a 75-yard catch-and-run pass to Roderick Daniels made it 31-10 at halftime.

Rashee Rice and Kelvontay Dixon caught TD passes in the second half. Rice had 166 receiving yards and Kerley 103.

Tre Siggers and Tyler Lavine had short scoring runs for SMU. Siggers led SMU with 54 yards on the ground.

Oscar Adaway had a 35-yard run for the Mean Green's only touchdown. Adaway had 20 carries for a game-high 117 yards.

SMU had the advantage in total offense with 576 yards to 422 for North Texas (1-1).