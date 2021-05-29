Rosenberry, Yarbrough help Rapids beat FC Dallas 3-0

Keegan Rosenberry scored his first goal of the season, William Yarbrough had a season-high six saves and the Colorado Rapids beat FC Dallas 3-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado has scored in 28 consecutive home matches dating back to October 2018, the longest streak in club history and tied for the seventh-longest regular season streak in MLS history.

Dallas (1-3-3) has lost four straight regular season away matches, being outscored 10-1 in those games.