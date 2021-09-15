Reports: Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence breaks foot during practice, out indefinitely
FRISCO, Texas - Multiple reports say Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will be out indefinitely due to a broken foot.
Lawrence suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday.
He was later listed on the practice report as "limited" participation due to a foot injury.
Reports indicate Lawrence will be out for an extended period of time, with a chance of returning by the end of the regular season.
"Will be Back & Ready for War. Believe it," Lawrence tweeted after word leaked about his injury.
Lawrence is in his eighth year and was hoping to have a bounce-back season after off-season back surgery.
