Rangers sign top draft pick Kumar Rocker

The Rangers are looking forward to signing all seven recent draft picks including their top man – pitcher Kumar Rocker.

Rocker was drafted last year by the New York Mets but never signed because of questions about his right shoulder.

Texas Rangers select RHP Kumar Rocker with 3rd overall pick

He had surgery in September and passed his physical.

His deal included a $5 million signing bonus.

Other draft picks included Brock Porter, a high school athlete from Michigan.

Porter was the top-rated pitcher in the draft. But other teams passed him up because of his huge bonus demands.

Rangers pick MLB draft's top-rated pitcher on Day 2