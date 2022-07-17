Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers select RHP Kumar Rocker with 3rd overall pick

Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers selected RHP Kumar Rocker with the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The big right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year.

Rocker will be reunited with Rangers minor league pitcher Jack Leiter, his teammate on Vanderbilt's first NCAA baseball championship team in 2019. 

Texas chose Leiter with the No. 2 pick last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report