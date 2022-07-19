Rangers pick MLB draft's top-rated pitcher on Day 2

article

One of the best pitchers who was left in this year’s MLB draft is now a member of the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers selected Brock Porter, a high schooler from Michigan, in the fourth round.

Porter was the top-rated pitcher in the draft. But other teams passed him up because of his huge bonus demands.

The Rangers may be the only team with the cash left to sign Porter.

The team saved money in the first round by signing pitcher Kumar Rocker at a bargain basement rate because other teams were concerned about his health after shoulder surgery.

