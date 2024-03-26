Texas Rangers fans will see a new lineup in Globe Life Field’s concession stands for the 2024 season.

The defending World Champs unveiled new menu items including the Boomstick Triple Play, Texas Tacos, Korean Pork Steamed Buns, Ranchero Chile Relleno Dawwg, Chicken Empanadas, and Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders.

MORE: Texas Rangers News

Image 1 of 7 ▼

This year’s Boomstick is a new take on the Rangers’ classic 2-foot-long sandwich. It features two Nolan Ryan Beef patties with nacho cheese and other toppings on an 8-inch bun, a foot-long loaded chili cheese hot dog, and a tower of nachos with chili, cheese, grilled onions, and jalapeños.

Local vendors will also have a chance to serve fans at the stadium’s Arlington Eats section.

And for the first time ever, Whataburger will be sold during the games.

"What folks have been kinda looking around and seeing is some orange, some of that iconic Texas orange. Not Texas University, not the Houston Astros, but Whataburger," said Casey Rapp, Delaware North's Globe Life Field General Manager. "We've created an express menu, so that fans can get through the line quickly, but still have some of their iconic items such as their shakes and hamburgers and fries and onion rings."

Related article

The Whataburger won’t open until the Rangers’ second homestand late next week.

But the other items will be available on opening day Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.