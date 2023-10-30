How to watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game 4 - channel, stream and more

The Texas Rangers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field for the fourth game of the World Series on Tuesday night.

World Series Game 4 - Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.

Network: FOX 4

Where Can I Watch World Series Game 4?

If you are in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, the game will be aired on FOX 4.

The game will air on FOX channels across the country.

You can also stream the game on the free FOX Sports app.

The game is available in 4K on the app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.

The game is also available in the U.S. on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider.