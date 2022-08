Fmr. Southlake star Quinn Ewers named starting QB for Texas Longhorns

article

Former Southlake Carroll star Quinn Ewers has been named the starting quarterback for the University of Texas Longhorns for the upcoming season.

Ewers left Southlake a year early to enroll at Ohio State and start making money through the new name image and likeness rules.

He likely has already made more than $1 million through the deals.

He only took two snaps for the Buckeyes last season before transferring to Texas.

RELATED: Former Southlake Carroll quarterback who skipped senior year signs $1.4M deal with marketing group

The redshirt freshman was locked in a battle with redshirt sophomore Hudson Card.

It was announced Friday that Steve Sarkisian named Ewers as the team's starting quarterback.

MORE: Texas Longhorns Coverage on FOX 4

Texas opens its season on Sept. 3 at home against Louisiana-Monroe, before taking on No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10.