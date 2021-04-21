Players help to inspire Kaufman baseball coach battling cancer

A high school baseball coach is learning just how much he means to his players.

Jake Cockrum has spent all of 2021 battling testicular cancer.

But he has not missed a game as Kaufman High School’s baseball coach.

During Tuesday’s game, his players prepared while wearing t-shirts that said "No one fights alone."

The purple sleeves are the colors of the coach’s cancer ribbon.

Coach Cockrum credits his players for inspiring him during his fight.

"I would say overall it’s been a blessing more than anything because it’s kind of opened my eyes up to a lot of different things, you know, just with my team, my relationships with them and how much they cared about me. High school kids don't tell you how much they care about you all the time but they've definitely shown it to me through this process," he said.

The coach told FOX 4’s Mike Doocy his prognosis is good.

His chemotherapy will end soon and he should be healthy again.

He led Kaufman to a 6-4 win over Sunnyvale Tuesday night.