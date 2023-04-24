Expand / Collapse search

PGA Frisco prepares to host first golf tournament

The greens a looking good a month before the first major tournament at the new PGA of America headquarters in Frisco. Championship director Jason Mengel gave FOX 4's Shannon Murray a first look.

Crews are putting the final touches on the new golf courses at the PGA of America’s headquarters in Frisco.

The Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship is about a month away.

The oldest major championship tournament on the senior circuit will be the first event at the new golf course.

The grounds feature a practice range, a short course, and both an east and west course. 

"They’re both championship caliber courses but our major championships will be played on the east course," said Jason Mengel, PGA of America’s championship director. "A Gil Hanse design, we’re going to play about 7,100 yards for the Senior PGA Championship. So, it’s a true test of golf."

The west course opens to the public on May 2. The east course will stay closed until after the tournament just to make sure it’s in prime condition for the event.

Retail and entertainment venues are also opening in the area for fans and spectators. 