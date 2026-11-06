Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd say they ended relationship prior to Dallas Wings team up

The Brief Dallas Wings stars Paige Bueckers said Azzi Fudd said their romantic relationship ended prior to the two teaming up in the WNBA this past season. Bueckers revealed her relationship with her former UConn teammate in July 2025. The Wings avoided questions about the two's relationship upon Fudd's arrival in Dallas in April 2026. The Wings finished with a 27-17 record in 2026 as Fudd struggled with injuries. They lost to the eventual WNBA champion Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA playoffs.



Paige Buckers and Azzi Fudd say their romantic relationship ended prior to them joining forces on the Dallas Wings this last season.

The team did not allow reporters to ask questions about the two's relationship when Fudd was drafted in April.

Fudd, Bueckers ended relationship

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 20: Azzi Fudd #35 and Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings look on against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena on May 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees tha Expand

What they're saying:

"We are no longer together."

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd said in a recent podcast appearance the two's romantic relationship ended prior to the two joining forces on the Dallas Wings this year.

"We’re not together anymore. It’s been, for everybody wondering, even though we don’t have to share, it’s been a while. Like, over a year," Bueckers said in an appearance on Fudd's ‘Fudd Around & Find Out’ podcast.

"And [we wanted] to share that, because everybody seemed to be like, ‘Oh my god, they’re teammates, how is this going to work?’ We were not together before she got drafted, so all of those narratives can go to bed," Bueckers continued.

"She was not drafted because she was my girlfriend, she was drafted because she deserved it. She’s an amazing human, amazing basketball player. And we’re still friends, still cool. We broke up over a year ago, so we played an entire season together. We’re the utmost professional, we care about basketball, and we’re still friends, we’re still cool."

The two showed off a new handshake during the podcast, with Buecker saying her Wings teammates helped her come up with the idea on how to make the announcement.

The backstory:

Bueckers and Fudd went public with their relationship in 2025. The two played together collegiately on the UConn Huskies for four seasons.

The Wings selected Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, reuniting her with Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Upon introducing Fudd, the Wings did not allow her to answer questions about her relationship with Bueckers.

"Understand why you have to ask that question," a Wings public relations staffer said. "We're going to respectfully decline from commenting on our players' personal lives."

Dallas finished the 2026 WNBA season with a 27-17 record. Fudd battled injuries during her rookie season, with a right knee injury ending her season in August.

The Wings made the 2026 WNBA Playoffs, falling to the eventual WNBA champion Golden State Valkyries in three games.

What's next:

Next season, the Wings will play their entire season at the American Airlines Center as they continue construction on their own arena in Downtown Dallas.