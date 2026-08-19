Dallas Wings' Azzi Fudd to miss rest of 2026 WNBA season

The Brief Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd will miss the rest of the 2026 WNBA season after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to address her right knee. Fudd played in 30 games for the Wings this season after being picked No. 1 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft, averaging 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. She became the first rookie to win the WNBA 3-Point Contest during the league's All-Star Weekend in July.



The Wings' top draft pick this year will miss the remainder of the season as she addresses an issue with her knee.

Azzi Fudd out indefinitely

PORTLAND, OREGON - JULY 22: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings stands on the court during a free throw attempt in the second half of the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on July 22, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly a Expand

What we know:

Dallas Wings rookie sensation Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the 2026 WNBA season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on her right knee.

Fudd will undergo the surgery next week in Connecticut and begin rehabbing immediately.

She last appeared in a game for the Wings on Aug. 5 against the Washington Mystics.

By the numbers:

Fudd was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the second-consecutive former UConn Husky to be selected No. 1 by the Wings. Her college teammate Paige Bueckers was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Azzi Fudd of UConn poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the 1st pick in the first round by the Dallas Wings during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. NO Expand

In 30 games played during her first WNBA season, Fudd averaged 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.73 steals and .83 blocks per game.

Her 13.1 points per game ranks third in Wings franchise history among rookies.

In July, Fudd became the first rookie and first Wings player to win the WNBA 3-Point Contest during WNBA All-Star Weekend.

What's next:

Since Fudd's last game on Aug. 5, the Wings have lost four of their last five games. Their record stands at 20-16.

The team's next game will be at the American Airlines Center against the Indiana Fever on Thursday, Aug. 20.