Wings introduce Azzi Fudd, decline questions about Bueckers relationship

The Brief The Dallas Wings introduced Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, to the media on Thursday. Fudd expressed excitement about playing for the franchise, and GM Curt Miller said the team never wavered in Fudd as their choice with the top pick. The team declined to allow questions about Fudd's relationship with Wings All-Star Paige Bueckers, who confirmed the two were dating last year on social media.



The Dallas Wings introduced No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd to the media today, but certain questions about her relationship with Paige Bueckers were off-limits.

Azzi Fudd introduced to DFW

What they're saying:

The Wings introduced Fudd to the Dallas media this morning.

"I'm super excited to be here, to finally be here to meet some of my teammates, meet the staff," Fudd said. "I feel like I have lots of room to grow in every area."

Fudd says she didn't think about getting drafted by the Wings and playing with Paige Bueckers again until Monday night.

"I got a chance to go to some games last year, so I can wait to actually be on the court and not on the crowd, in the crowd with everyone, and I can just be a part of that environment, that atmosphere," Fudd continued.

Wings GM Curt Miller says the team never wavered in their selection of Fudd.

We traveled all over the world watching this incredible draft class, but it all came back always to Azzi," Wings general manager Curt Miller said.

"In the locker room, being unselfish, being an incredible teammate, being a high basketball IQ player, all pointed us through a very deliberate and thorough process back to Azzi Fudd, and we're so excited that you're joining our family."

Bueckers questions off-limits

The Wings did not allow Fudd to answer questions about her relationship with Paige Bueckers, her girlfriend and teammate at UConn.

"Understand why you have to ask that question," a Wings public relations staffer said. "We're going to respectfully decline from commenting on our players' personal lives."

The two went public with their relationship on social media last year.

FOX 4 1 on 1 with Azzi Fudd

Dig deeper:

Fudd spoke to FOX 4's Sam Gannon in a 1 on 1 interview following Thursday's press conference.

She expressed her excitement about playing with Bueckers again, noting her and her old/new teammate were often injured and unable to play together.

"We barely got time on the court and when we did, you saw what happened," Fudd told Gannon.

"With her and the rest of the incredible roster that the front office put together, I can't wait to get on the floor and get to know a lot about these other women."

Fudd's nickname is "The People's Princess," and she says she was honored to see so much pink, her favorite color, at Thursday's introductory presser.

"I feel very loved, very seen, and very welcome."