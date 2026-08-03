Dallas Wings to play 2027 season at American Airlines Center

The Brief The Dallas Wings announced they will play their 2027 home schedule at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Wings have played their last 11 seasons at College Park Center in Arlington, but plan on moving to an arena and training facility in Dallas in the coming years. The American Airlines Center has hosted several Wings home games over the last few seasons, including a sold-out 2025 matchup against the Indiana Fever.



Before their new arena in Dallas is finished, the WNBA's Dallas Wings will call the American Airlines Center home in 2027.

Dallas Wings coming to downtown

What we know:

The Dallas Wings announced they will play their 2027 home games at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Rapper BigXThaPlug appeared in the team's announcement video.

The Wings have played their previous 11 seasons at College Park Center on the University of Texas at Arlington's campus.

The move comes as the Wings plan on moving into a renovated Dallas Memorial Auditorium. Construction delays have necessitated their temporary residence at the AAC.

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 12: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings plays defense during the game against the Atlanta Dream on May 12, 2026 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloadi Expand

Dig deeper:

In 2025, the Dallas Wings played two games at the American Airlines Center. Their June 27 game against the Indiana Fever saw a sold-out crowd of 20,409 fans in attendance, the largest WNBA crowd in Texas ever.

The Wings followed up their 2025 success at the AAC with three more regular season games in Dallas in 2026.

What they're saying:

"Today’s announcement marks a pivotal step in the team’s relocation to Dallas as well as our continued growth as a professional sports enterprise," said Dallas Wings CEO & Managing Partner Greg Bibb. "American Airlines Center is a world-class venue in the heart of Dallas providing the spaces and amenities our athletes deserve while delivering an incredible environment for our growing and passionate fan base. We would like to thank Dave Brown and his talented team at American Airlines Center for all of their work in making AAC the new home of the Dallas Wings. Our players, coaches, staff and front office are excited for the 2027 season."

"We would also like to thank John Hall, Chris Fulton and the staff at College Park Center for their decade-plus partnership," Bibb continued. "When the team moved to North Texas in 2016, the city of Arlington and University of Texas-Arlington welcomed us and provided an incredible venue for our athletes, coaches, staff, partners and fans. College Park Center has always felt like home and that is a credit to the people and the partnership along with the building itself."

What's next:

The Wings' next game will be in Washington D.C. on Aug. 5 when they take on the Mystics. Their final regular-season home game in Arlington will take place on Sept. 19 against the Phoenix Mercury.

No date has been scheduled for the Wings to move into the Dallas Memorial Auditorium. The team's new training facility in West Oak Cliff will open in April 2027.