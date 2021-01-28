North Texas 8th grader is a rising golf star

A North Texas teenager might be the next professional golf sensation.

Avery Zweig is a 14-year-old eighth-grade student at Spring Creek Academy in Plano. She’s also a regular at the TPC Craig Ranch golf course in McKinney.

Last week, Zweig won Annika Sorenstam’s Invitational in Florida, an American Junior Golf Association tournament.

"I’m struggling to articulate exactly how it felt. But that is all the times I wake up at 6 a.m. and I’m not a morning person. So it’s not fun – 6 a.m. wake-up calls, being on the golf course until dark in 40-degree weather, you name it. All the time and effort people have put into me in support to see that all come together in one event was fantastic," she said.

Zweig has been in the public eye since she was 9 years old.

She was featured in a 2013 documentary called "Short Game" produced by Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.