NHL reschedules 6 canceled Dallas Stars games

The National Hockey League has rescheduled six Dallas Stars games that were canceled during last month's COVID-19 shutdown.

The Stars will play at home against Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Two nights later, Winnipeg comes to Downtown Dallas and then on Sunday, Feb. 13, the team will host Colorado.

The Stars play at Colorado on Feb. 15, in Chicago on Feb. 18 and then in Arizona on Feb. 20.

RESCHEDULED GAMES

2/9 vs. Nashville

2/11 vs. Winnipeg

2/13 vs. Colorado

2/15 at Colorado

2/18 at Chicago

2/20 at Arizona

Overall, the NHL has rescheduled 98 games this season.

