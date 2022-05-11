NFL schedule preview: Dallas Cowboys to play Green Bay Packers in Week 10

article

The NFL is getting ready to release its schedule for next season. FOX 4 got a sneak peek at one of the Cowboys games.

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay on Nov. 13. The Week 10 game has been dubbed America’s Game of the Week.

FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi said FOX’s America’s Game of the Week has been the number one show in all of television for the past 13 years and the most-watched NFL window for the past 21 seasons.

RELATED: Tom Brady to join FOX Sports as lead analyst once playing career is over

This year, the Cowboys will face changes and challenges with the loss of receiver Amari Cooper and questions about the offensive line.

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m. Thursday on the NFL Network and FS One.

Advertisement

MORE: Dallas Cowboys of FOX 4