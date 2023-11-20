Dallas Stars' Mike Modano to get statue outside of American Airlines Center

Beloved Dallas Stars captain Mike Modano will be honored with a statue outside the American Airlines Center.

The Stars made the announcement on Monday, during the game with the New York Rangers.

The statue on PNC Plaza will go into place on March 16, 2024 ahead of the game with the Los Angeles Kings.

The statue will be unveiled at 4 p.m.

Modano said that he weighed in on the specifics of the statue, but would not give specifics.

"You'll recognize it," Modano teased only saying that it would be from the late 90s or early 2000s.

He also said it would be "unique."

MORE DALLAS STARS NEWS

Modano is the Stars all-time leader in several categories, including games played, goals, assists, points, power play goals, short-handed goals and game-winning goals.

Hockey: NHL Finals: Closeup of Dallas Stars Mike Modano (9) in action vs Buffalo Sabres at Reunion Arena. Game 2. Dallas, TX 6/10/1999 (Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Modano also led the Stars to their one and only Stanley Cup in franchise history in 1999.

The center iceman retired from hockey in September 2011.

The Stars retired his number 9 jersey in 2014.

READ MORE: Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor

Modano's statue will be the second outside the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki's statue went into place on Christmas Day last year.

Modano said that it means a lot to him to share PNC Plaza with Nowitzki.

"He's been such a great friend and good guy. We've done a lot of things that were exciting for each of us and our teams and the city," Modano said.

Nowitzki shared his excited on social media saying, "My man!!!! So well deserved!"

Modano came with the Minnesota North Stars when the team moved to Dallas in 1993.

"Dallas will always be something in my heart forever," Modano said.