Dirk Nowitzki statue to be unveiled outside of American Airlines Center

The Dallas Mavericks are celebrating Christmas with a gift to their fans: a statue of the franchise's greatest player, Dirk Nowitzki, outside the American Airlines Center in Victory Plaza.

The statue will be revealed ahead of the Mavericks Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers in a ceremony called 'All Four One'.

Nowitzki Way is closed for Mavericks fans to watch the celebration.

A prototype of the statue was first revealed during Nowitzki's jersey retirement ceremony last year.

"This will be in front of the arena, and the next arena, and the next arena, and it's going to be big," said Mavs owner Mark Cuban.

The statue shows Nowitzki taking his signature one-legged fadeaway with three balls coming out of the top.

Some Mavs fans have criticized the original prototype, so one of the biggest moments of the ceremony will be finding out if there were any adjustments made to the statue.

Nowitzki is the all-time leader in a number of statistics for the Mavs including points scored and games played and led the team to their only championship in 2011.

Nowitzki was announced as a nominee for the basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.

The class of 2023 will be announced on April 1.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.