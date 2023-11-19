Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor

article

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Jerry Jones made the announcement before the team's game against the Panthers Sunday.

Johnson led the team to two Super Bowls in the 90s, before a feud between Johnson and Jones abruptly ended the budding dynasty.

He has already been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Johnson will be the 24th to be enshrined in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. The last one was DeMarcus Ware, who was inducted earlier this season.

The ceremony will be held during halftime of the Cowboys game against the Lions on December 30.