Micah Parsons says his Mike McCarthy comments are being taken out of context

The Dallas Cowboys suffered another blowout loss at home on Sunday and all eyes are turning to the head coach.

Earlier in the season, owner and general manager Jerry Jones guaranteed that head coach Mike McCarthy would not be fired mid-season, but questions about his future have not stopped.

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons was asked what he would tell people who are questioning if McCarthy will be the coach next year.

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 10: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets pressured by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 10, 2024 at AT&T St Expand

"That's above my pay grade if Mike is coaching next year," Parsons replied. "Mike can leave and go wherever he wants."

Parsons says his thoughts are with the team's veterans.

"The guys I feel bad for are guys like Zack Martin, guys who might be in their last year," he said. "That's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do big things with legends like that, guys who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did."

On Monday, Parsons took to social media, seemingly arguing that the quote was being taken out of context. Parsons specifically cited ESPN's Get Up.

"The way y'all twist words and flip them around for content is nasty work," Parsons said.

Parsons used the opportunity to tease his podcast.

He says he will address the controversy during his weekly show.

"Time for truth and real facts. Tune in to the edge today," Parsons posted on social media.

The Cowboys will look to right the ship on Monday night when they take on the Houston Texans.