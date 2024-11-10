The Dallas Cowboys just set an NFL record no team wants to hold

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-6 on Sunday. The team has trailed by 20 or more in an NFL record 5 straight home games. The Cowboys are winless at home this season.



The Dallas Cowboys set an NFL record that no one wants to hold in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Cowboys have trailed by 20 or more points in their last 5 home games, dating back to the team's playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

It is the first time that has happened in NFL history.

The loss keeps the Cowboys winless at home this season.

Sunday's 34-6 loss in Dallas was not even the largest margin of defeat of the season for the Cowboys.

The team lost to the Detroit Lions by 38 in Week 6.

In its four home games this season, the Cowboys have lost by an average of 23.5 points per game.

The Cowboys are the top team in the league when it comes to home attendance.

An average of 93,633 fans attend each Dallas home game.

The Cowboys will take the field at AT&T Stadium on Monday, Nov. 18 against the Houston Texans.