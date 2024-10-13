Expand / Collapse search

Jerry Jones on firing Mike McCarthy: 'I'm not considering that'

Published  October 13, 2024 7:23pm CDT
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with fans before the Cowboys play the Detroit Lions at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not have a happy birthday on Sunday.

The Cowboys were blown out by the Detroit Lions 47-9, the team's worst home loss since 1988. 

After the game, Jones called the loss "very concerning" and that the team is "in the crapper."

The Cowboys' owner said the team would look at things during the bye week.

He would not talk about potential changes, but did draw the line when asked about potentially making a coaching change.

"I'm not considering that," Jones said.

Dak Prescott was 17 of 33 without a touchdown for a 42.2 passer rating, the second-worst of his career.

Reporters followed up about what it would take for him to consider firing Mike McCarthy.

"Do you expect me to get into that hypothetical? Do you think I'm an idiot?" he replied.

The Cowboys will face off against the hated San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.