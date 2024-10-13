Jerry Jones on firing Mike McCarthy: 'I'm not considering that'

article

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not have a happy birthday on Sunday.

The Cowboys were blown out by the Detroit Lions 47-9, the team's worst home loss since 1988.

After the game, Jones called the loss "very concerning" and that the team is "in the crapper."

The Cowboys' owner said the team would look at things during the bye week.

He would not talk about potential changes, but did draw the line when asked about potentially making a coaching change.

"I'm not considering that," Jones said.

Reporters followed up about what it would take for him to consider firing Mike McCarthy.

"Do you expect me to get into that hypothetical? Do you think I'm an idiot?" he replied.

The Cowboys will face off against the hated San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.