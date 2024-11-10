Hurts accounts for 4 TDs as Eagles roll past bumbling, Prescott-less Cowboys 34-6

article

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a pair of scores, and the Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 34-6 victory over the bumbling Cowboys on Sunday in the first game since Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott tore a hamstring.

Hurts shook off two sacks from Micah Parsons in the star pass rusher’s return from injury, connecting with Dallas Goedert for one of the TDs after his tight end missed three games with a hamstring issue.

The Eagles (7-2) took over first place in the NFC East with their fifth consecutive victory while defending division champion Dallas (3-6) fell to 0-4 at home in a fourth straight loss overall.

Cooper Rush didn’t look anything like the replacement who went 4-1 filling in for Prescott two years ago, going 13 of 23 for just 45 yards. Rush won the first four games in that 2022 stretch before throwing three interceptions in a loss at the Eagles.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Picks weren’t the problem this time. Just about everything else was.

Rush lost two fumbles among five turnovers for the Cowboys, and was replaced briefly by Trey Lance early in the second half and then for good in the fourth quarter as frequent boos cascaded from the crowd. Lance threw an interception.

Prescott won’t be back anytime soon, if at all this season. The franchise QB plans to seek one more medical opinion before deciding whether to have season-ending surgery on the hamstring he tore in last week’s 27-21 loss to Atlanta.

Hurts was far from his best, throwing an interception in the end zone before the fumble on one of Parsons’ sacks gave Dallas the ball at the Philadelphia 6-yard line. Parsons missed the previous four games with an ankle injury.

Related article

The inept Dallas offense couldn’t even get a touchdown from there, so Hurts had plenty of time to settle in. He was 14 of 20 for 202 yards with 56 yards rushing before getting replaced by Kenny Pickett with the Eagles leading 31-6 in the fourth quarter.

Hurts opened the scoring with a tush-push TD after Rush dropped a snap and lost the fumble at the Dallas 17. Hurt had an 8-yard run to go with the 14-yard score toss to Goedert and a 5-yarder to Johnny Wilson.

One of the Dallas fumbles was into the Philadelphia end zone by Ezekiel Elliott when Dallas had a chance to take a lead in the second quarter. Elliott was back in the lineup after missing the trip to Atlanta because he was late for meetings.

Injuries

Eagles CB Darius Slay injured an ankle in the first half. ... Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown left with a knee injury in the second half. ... Cowboys rookie LT Tyler Guyton was inactive with a neck issue.

Up next

Eagles: Washington at home on Thursday night.

Cowboys: Houston at home next Monday night.