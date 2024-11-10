article

The Brief CeeDee Lamb says he lost a pass in the sun during Sunday's loss to the Eagles. Jerry Jones spoke out against the idea of putting up curtains during games. The Cowboys have not won a game at home this season.



Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones continued to voice his opposition to using curtains inside AT&T Stadium on game days.

The Cowboys suffered yet another embarrassing defeat at home on Sunday, this time to the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the game was still tight, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was seemingly blinded by the sun through the windows of AT&T Stadium while in the endzone.

Lamb was asked about the incident after the game.

"I couldn't see the ball. I couldn't see the ball at all. The sun," he replied.

The sun has been an issue inside AT&T Stadium for years, especially in late afternoon games.

Reporters asked Lamb if he thinks the stadium needs the curtains.

"Yes, 1000%," he replied.

Jerry Jones was defensive when asked if the sun played a factor in Sunday's loss.

"We know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium," Jones said.

Reporters followed up by asking about closing the curtains.

"Well, let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me?" Jones exclaimed. "Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues."

The Cowboys have not won a home game yet this season.

They will have another chance next week on Monday night against the Houston Texans.