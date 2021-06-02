Mavs say Doncic, Kleber making progress with injuries ahead of Game 5

article

The Dallas Mavericks are back in California hoping to regain an advantage in their first-round playoff series.

A neck strain hampered Luka Doncic in Game 3 and 4 in Dallas. They lost both to the Los Angeles Clippers, leaving the series tied at 2-2.

Ahead of Game 5, head coach Rick Carlisle said Doncic and forward Maxi Kleber are making progress as they recover from injuries.

"He seems to be doing better. So that’s good news. I’m not sure how much better but he’s definitely doing better. And you know Maxi’s doing okay. They’re on their usual in-between game regimen," Coach Carlisle said.

Regardless of who wins Wednesday night, the Mavs and the Clippers will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Friday night.