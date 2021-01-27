Mavericks get 3 players back from COVID-19 quarantine

article

The Dallas Mavericks expect to have three crucial players back on the court Wednesday against Utah.

Forwards Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Richardson and Dwight Powell missed several games after they tested positive for COVID-19.

They’re back with the team after spending a lot of time quarantined in a hotel room.

"When I tested positive, just sitting there waiting to see what symptoms I'm going to get was the most anxious I was cause they're telling you how you're supposed to feel and you're just sitting there waiting for something to happen. So I would say that would be the toughest thing. You know, I really didn't feel too bad, kinda like a bad cold," Finney-Smith said.

Mavs forward Maxi Kleber remains on the team’s COVID-19 list.

He has not played in 18 days and there’s no word on when he might be cleared to return.