Mattress Mack has a message for Dak Prescott after losing $2M bet on the Cowboys

Houston mattress salesman Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, had a message for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after losing a $2 million bet on Dallas to beat San Francisco on Sunday night.

In a message captured by FOX 26's Mark Berman, Mattress Mack had a word of advice for Prescott.

"Get rid of that Sleep Number mattress and get a Tempur-Pedic. You'll get much better results," he said.

Prescott was featured in a commercial for Sleep Number mattresses that ran multiple times during Sunday night's game.

The bet was a part of Mack's Gallery Furniture's "Dallas Wins, You Win" promotion. According to Mack, customers who buy a mattress for $3,000 or more would get their money back if the Cowboys won.

It is far from the first time McIngvale has placed a big bet on a Texas team.

He bet more than $3 million on TCU to win the National Championship earlier this month.

Mack also made more than $75 million betting on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.