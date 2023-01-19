Mattress Mack bets $2 million on Dallas Cowboys to beat San Francisco 49ers

We're all too familiar with Mattress Mack and his Texas-sized bets. The mattress giant is back taking another risk in sports betting in the NFL this time.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale stopped by Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Lake Charles in Louisiana and bet $2 million in cash on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

SUGGESTED: Mattress Mack announces Gallery Furniture promotion for TCU vs Georgia with hype video

If the Cowboys win, the two separate $1 million money line bets are said to win Mack $3,350,000.

On Monday, ahead of the Super Wild Card Weekend game where the Cowboys played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Mack put $200,000 on Dallas to win the NFC championship at Caesars Sports, said FOX Sports.

If the Cowboys reach the Super Bowl, he'll win $1.25 million.

These bets have all been a part of Mack's Gallery Furniture's "Dallas Wins, You Win" promotion. According to Mack, customers who buy a mattress for $3,000 or more will get their money back.

"It's time again for you to win big! If the team from Dallas beats the team from San Francisco on Sunday night, your $3000+ mattress is FREE, FREE, FREE! Hundreds of customers won FREE Yellowstone furniture from last week's Dallas win and you can be the next big winner. GO DALLAS," Mack tweeted on Wednesday.

RELATED: Mattress Mack places $1 million bet on Houston Cougars to win NCAA tournament

The promotion will go on until Saturday, Mack said.

Just last week, Mack held a similar promotion for the Cowboys to beat Tampa Bay, which they did. Participating customers got their Yellowstone furniture for free.