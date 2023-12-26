Mark Cuban on partnership with Mavs potential new owners: 'They aren't trying to be basketball people'

article

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban may be selling his majority stake in the team, but he doubled down on his claims that he will continue to have a large role with the team going forward.

The Adelson and Dumont families are purchasing much of Cuban's stake in the Mavericks, pending league approval.

When the deal was first reported, Cuban was said to remain in control of basketball operations.

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban, center, poses with Dr. Miriam Adelson and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson during the Adelson Educational Campus' 13th annual In Pursuit of Excellence Gala at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Ma Expand

In an interview on 96.7/1310 The Ticket on Tuesday, the Mavericks owner said basketball is in "his blood" and being able to continue to have a the team is part of what makes the deal work.

"For Patrick [Dumont] and the Adelsons, they are not basketball people, and they aren't trying to be basketball people. That's what makes this such a good partnership," Cuban said in an interview with Norm Hitzges. "They want to do what they're great at. I want them to do what they're great at."

Cuban says the arrangement will work as he tries to help the team win another championship.

"I want to get another ring, another trophy. It tears me apart that people show me pictures and I look like I'm 12 years old holding the trophy, right? Because it has been a long time," he said.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban rides with the NBA Championship trophy during the Dallas Mavericks victory parade through downtown Dallas, Texas, Thursday, June 16, 2011. (Ron T. Ennis/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Adelsons and Cuban have said they are hopeful to get their deal approved by the end of the year.